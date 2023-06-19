Diversified Trust Co Increases Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,331 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,077 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $3,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VMC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,300,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,023,000. Palestra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 907,462 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $143,116,000 after acquiring an additional 289,462 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,096,865 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $717,401,000 after acquiring an additional 211,244 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,535,907 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,670,246,000 after acquiring an additional 184,543 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $468,244.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,852. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $468,244.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,852. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 4,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total transaction of $947,404.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,151,069.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,644 shares of company stock worth $1,529,014. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VMC shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $212.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $188.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.08.

Shares of VMC opened at $207.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.58 billion, a PE ratio of 45.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.53. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $137.54 and a 1-year high of $210.09.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 38.05%.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the production of construction aggregates. Its products include crushed stone, sand, and gravel. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

