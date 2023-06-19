Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,484 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 152.5% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.6 %

UNP opened at $204.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $198.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.28. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.69 and a one year high of $242.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on UNP. Bank of America lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $241.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $191.00 to $184.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $226.00 to $257.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.41.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.