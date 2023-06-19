Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Bought by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,232,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,380,233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,926,365 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,207,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,697,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180,811 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 5.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,445,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,971,669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,081 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 7.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,848,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,325,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,528 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,272,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,086,000 after buying an additional 90,190 shares in the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FI stock opened at $119.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.78 and a 1 year high of $122.39. The firm has a market cap of $75.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.17.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 23rd that permits the company to buyback 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total transaction of $896,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 187,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,002,607.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,014,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,929,481.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total value of $896,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 187,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,002,607.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,500 shares of company stock worth $3,883,625. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FI. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $138.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.16.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

