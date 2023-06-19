Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

NYSE:LLY opened at $447.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $425.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $289.68 and a 52 week high of $456.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $417.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $370.96.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 27,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.15, for a total transaction of $12,422,364.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,446,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,071,908,446.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 27,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.15, for a total value of $12,422,364.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,446,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,071,908,446.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,163.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,338,605 shares of company stock valued at $513,051,343. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LLY. Truist Financial increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $421.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $478.00 to $507.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.05.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

