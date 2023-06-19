Bartlett & Co. LLC Reduces Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Bartlett & Co. LLC cut its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,543 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 118,261.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 991,333,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,464,867,000 after buying an additional 990,496,084 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,530,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,980,000 after buying an additional 1,786,667 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 234.3% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,278,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,932,000 after buying an additional 1,596,866 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3,051.5% in the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,620,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,364,000 after buying an additional 1,569,357 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,017,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $25.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $21.36 and a 1 year high of $26.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.52.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

