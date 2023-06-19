Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP)

Bartlett & Co. LLC cut its position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund were worth $2,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 34,306 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $1,653,000. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $339,000.

RNP stock opened at $18.49 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.28. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $25.67.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.136 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.83%.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

