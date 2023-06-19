Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $2.19 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,989 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $2,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. American Trust grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 115.8% in the third quarter. American Trust now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of IWN stock opened at $140.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.40. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.21 and a 1 year high of $160.21.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.