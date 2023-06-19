Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 1,045 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Bartlett & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 93,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Compass Financial Group INC SD increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 68.1% during the first quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 7,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 313.0% during the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 30,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 23,488 shares during the period. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,323,000.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $74.06 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.84. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $53.18 and a one year high of $75.13. The firm has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.