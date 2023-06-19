iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC reduced its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,830 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Rain Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000.

IVW opened at $69.68 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.68. The company has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $55.30 and a one year high of $71.81.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

