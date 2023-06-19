Bangor Savings Bank Has $75,000 Stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Bangor Savings Bank decreased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 6,644 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,149,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,594,000 after purchasing an additional 124,687 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA PGX opened at $11.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.35 and its 200-day moving average is $11.70. Invesco Preferred ETF has a one year low of $10.80 and a one year high of $13.43.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.