Bartlett & Co. LLC Cuts Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lessened its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $4,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas during the 1st quarter worth about $4,346,000. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Cintas by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in Cintas by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cintas by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,255,000 after purchasing an additional 17,744 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Cintas by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $491.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $49.97 billion, a PE ratio of 39.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $346.34 and a 52-week high of $497.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $467.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $452.87.

Cintas Announces Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.13. Cintas had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 36.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cintas in a report on Thursday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $540.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Cintas in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $512.00 to $487.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cintas in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cintas from $500.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $505.00.

Cintas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.