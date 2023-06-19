Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $4.90 Million Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Bartlett & Co. LLC cut its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 54.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 109,834 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $4,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 18.3% during the first quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 19,704 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 129.9% during the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,351 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 6,413 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.8% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 16,467 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 13.9% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 210,987 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,463,000 after purchasing an additional 25,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,410 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 958 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.24 per share, for a total transaction of $54,835.92. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,324.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $54.78 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.04. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.57 and a 12-month high of $105.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 10.66% and a negative net margin of 114.79%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on FIS shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.30.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

Further Reading

