Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 754 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Bartlett & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 102,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 754 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $4,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 38.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 469.0% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 119.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock opened at $47.50 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.58. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $46.53 and a twelve month high of $50.48.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.029 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

