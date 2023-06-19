Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Acquired by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BURL. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 58.2% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 68.8% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:BURL opened at $151.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.16. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $106.47 and a one year high of $239.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.18. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.10.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.09). Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on Burlington Stores from $221.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $219.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.76.

In other Burlington Stores news, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total transaction of $106,130.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,768.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

