Green Alpha Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 88.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,389 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of NIO in the 4th quarter valued at about $488,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIO in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 138,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 5,864 shares in the last quarter. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter valued at about $950,000. Finally, Natixis raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 1,192,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,642,000 after buying an additional 390,073 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $9.40 on Monday. Nio Inc – has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 9th. The company reported ($2.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($2.29). The business had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.60 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 66.25% and a negative net margin of 35.03%. NIO’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NIO. Bank of America decreased their price objective on NIO from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Sunday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on NIO from $10.00 to $8.50 in a report on Sunday, June 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on NIO from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NIO from $16.10 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on NIO from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.63.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

