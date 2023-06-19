IMAC (BACK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

IMAC (NASDAQ:BACK – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, June 20th.
IMAC (NASDAQ:BACK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.09 million for the quarter. IMAC had a negative return on equity of 134.19% and a negative net margin of 131.06%.
Shares of BACK stock opened at $0.14 on Monday. IMAC has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.04.
IMAC Holdings, Inc owns and manages innovative medical advancements and care regeneration centers, and backspace clinics in the United States. The company's outpatient medical clinics provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies to patients with sports injuries, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions, as well as back, knee, and joint pains.
