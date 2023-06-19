The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03), reports. The firm had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. The LGL Group had a negative net margin of 64.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.76%.

The LGL Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LGL opened at $4.71 on Monday. The LGL Group has a 12-month low of $3.88 and a 12-month high of $15.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The LGL Group in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The LGL Group Company Profile

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company offers NTP Servers, broadband amplifiers, RF distribution, 1PPS distribution, and fiber optic distribution.

See Also

