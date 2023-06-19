Short Interest in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Drops By 13.5%

iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 778,100 shares, a decrease of 13.5% from the May 15th total of 899,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 665,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $114.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.28. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $105.59 and a 1-year high of $128.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.
iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.8164 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $3.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Select Dividend ETF
About iShares Select Dividend ETF
iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.