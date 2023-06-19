Short Interest in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Drops By 13.5%

iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 778,100 shares, a decrease of 13.5% from the May 15th total of 899,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 665,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $114.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.28. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $105.59 and a 1-year high of $128.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.8164 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $3.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Select Dividend ETF

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DVY. First Command Bank increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 167.4% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 43.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.