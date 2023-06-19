Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Purchased by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 61.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Dollar General by 447.4% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of DG stock opened at $164.32 on Monday. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $151.27 and a 12 month high of $261.59. The firm has a market cap of $36.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $201.96 and a 200-day moving average of $219.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $178.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Dollar General from $238.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In related news, CEO Jeffery Owen purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $157.86 per share, for a total transaction of $236,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,795,959.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeffery Owen purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $157.86 per share, for a total transaction of $236,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,795,959.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total value of $4,280,774.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 118,635 shares in the company, valued at $18,584,172.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 7,550 shares of company stock worth $1,342,015 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.