Veracity Capital LLC Buys Shares of 1,328 Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth $48,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 150.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Nucor by 106.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 18,488 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $151.41 on Monday. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $100.13 and a 12 month high of $182.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $38.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.56.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.64. Nucor had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 16.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 11th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 8.00%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NUE shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.88.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

