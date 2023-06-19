Veracity Capital LLC Invests $389,000 in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Royal Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $239,552,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,153,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $588,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654,360 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new position in Royal Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $134,246,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Royal Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $56,762,000. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 3,325.3% during the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 298,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,080,000 after acquiring an additional 289,300 shares in the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Insider Activity at Royal Gold

In related news, Director William M. Hayes sold 2,140 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $304,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Royal Gold news, Director William M. Hayes sold 2,140 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $304,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel Breeze sold 2,095 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total transaction of $297,322.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,669.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,895 shares of company stock valued at $1,972,930. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Royal Gold Stock Performance

Shares of Royal Gold stock opened at $117.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.42. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.54 and a 52 week high of $147.82.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $170.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.77 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RGLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Royal Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.44.

Royal Gold Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.