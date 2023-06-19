Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Sells 530 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.3% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 25.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.5% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 16.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $54.40 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.18 and a 200-day moving average of $66.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $86.63. The firm has a market cap of $96.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.88.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $81.50 to $67.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.19.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,771,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,093,761,349.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Marianne Catherine Brown purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.47 per share, with a total value of $267,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,844.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,771,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,093,761,349.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.