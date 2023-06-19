Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Shares Sold by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) by 50.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,650 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastly were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLY. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fastly by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fastly during the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fastly during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fastly during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fastly by 482.2% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.76% of the company’s stock.

Fastly Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of FSLY opened at $17.19 on Monday. Fastly, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $18.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a current ratio of 5.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fastly ( NYSE:FSLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $117.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.17 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 38.22% and a negative return on equity of 20.22%. Equities research analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fastly news, insider Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $187,091.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,563,849 shares in the company, valued at $110,010,109.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total transaction of $93,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 307,550 shares in the company, valued at $4,127,321. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $187,091.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,563,849 shares in the company, valued at $110,010,109.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 225,081 shares of company stock worth $3,277,678 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on FSLY. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Fastly from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Fastly in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Fastly from $16.00 to $26.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Fastly from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fastly has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Fastly Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

