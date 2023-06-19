2,650 Shares in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Purchased by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of BILL during the first quarter worth about $38,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in BILL by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BILL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in BILL in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in BILL in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of BILL stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $570,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,742,270. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Brian Jacobs sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total transaction of $197,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,926.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $570,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,866 shares in the company, valued at $2,742,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,180 shares of company stock worth $7,285,709. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

BILL Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of BILL opened at $111.26 on Monday. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.30 and a 52-week high of $179.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.31 and its 200-day moving average is $95.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.02 and a beta of 1.94.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.34. BILL had a negative return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $272.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.67 million. Equities analysts anticipate that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BILL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their price target on BILL from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. BNP Paribas began coverage on BILL in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on BILL from $120.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. TheStreet raised BILL from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on BILL from $95.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BILL currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.50.

BILL Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

