Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 90.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 31,271 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 5.8% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 13,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 16,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GPC. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $163.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $185.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.25.

In other news, CEO Paul D. Donahue bought 1,600 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $156.08 per share, with a total value of $249,728.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,322,190.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Randall P. Breaux purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $149.44 per share, with a total value of $74,720.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,066,957.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Paul D. Donahue purchased 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $156.08 per share, for a total transaction of $249,728.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 59,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,322,190.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $161.47 on Monday. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $126.95 and a fifty-two week high of $187.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $163.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.89.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.11. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.53%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

