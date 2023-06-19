Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 62.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,694 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMC. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 920.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals stock opened at $47.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.85 and a 200 day moving average of $49.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.26. Commercial Metals has a 12-month low of $31.47 and a 12-month high of $58.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.09). Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 7.40%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CMC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.40.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

