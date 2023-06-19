Independence Bank of Kentucky Acquires Shares of 1,300 ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TQQQ. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 162,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819,585 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,790,000 after buying an additional 360,028 shares during the last quarter. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,781,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 780,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,497,000 after buying an additional 327,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 2,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 300,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,190,000 after buying an additional 290,000 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ TQQQ opened at $40.80 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.70. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 12 month low of $16.10 and a 12 month high of $42.44.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Increases Dividend

About ProShares UltraPro QQQ

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

