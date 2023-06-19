Radnor Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) by 49.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its holdings in Wolfspeed by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 433,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,958,000 after acquiring an additional 140,175 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Wolfspeed by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 19,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Weybosset Research & Management LLC grew its holdings in Wolfspeed by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 16,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Wolfspeed by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 65,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,514,000 after acquiring an additional 4,033 shares during the period.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John B. Replogle acquired 10,566 shares of Wolfspeed stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.54 per share, for a total transaction of $502,307.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,869,993.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John B. Replogle acquired 10,566 shares of Wolfspeed stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.54 per share, for a total transaction of $502,307.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,869,993.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregg A. Lowe acquired 5,450 shares of Wolfspeed stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.94 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 524,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,111,838.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wolfspeed Stock Performance

NYSE WOLF opened at $53.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of -35.86 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.46. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.02 and a 1-year high of $125.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 4.22.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $228.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.54 million. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 20.14%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on WOLF. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Wolfspeed from $110.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Oppenheimer lowered Wolfspeed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Wolfspeed from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Wolfspeed from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Wolfspeed from $60.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.83.

About Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

