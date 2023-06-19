Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.67 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,659 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises approximately 2.0% of Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 109,924.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,056,126,000 after acquiring an additional 23,644,765 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $1,433,075,000. Trian Fund Management L.P. bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $784,509,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,011,473,000 after buying an additional 5,499,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,147,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,358,578,000 after buying an additional 3,023,997 shares in the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of DIS opened at $91.32 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.25 and its 200 day moving average is $97.18. The company has a market capitalization of $166.87 billion, a PE ratio of 40.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.30. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $126.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday. Macquarie downgraded Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.14.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

