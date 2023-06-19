2,600 Shares in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Purchased by Radnor Capital Management LLC

Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Sysco by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 818,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,557,000 after acquiring an additional 6,175 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 15,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Sysco by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:SYY opened at $73.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $69.22 and a one year high of $88.84. The company has a market cap of $37.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11.

Sysco Increases Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Sysco had a return on equity of 141.53% and a net margin of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $18.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on SYY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.27.

About Sysco

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.