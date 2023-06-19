Triple Point Energy Transition plc Announces Dividend of GBX 1.38 (LON:TENT)

Triple Point Energy Transition plc (LON:TENTGet Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, June 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON TENT opened at GBX 69 ($0.86) on Monday. Triple Point Energy Transition has a 52 week low of GBX 58.76 ($0.74) and a 52 week high of GBX 88.19 ($1.10). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 63.18 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 69.63. The stock has a market capitalization of £69.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 550.00 and a beta of 0.11.

Triple Point Energy Efficiency Infrastructure Company plc invests in energy efficiency projects. It focuses on investments in four sectors: low carbon heat distribution, social housing retrofit, industrial energy efficiency, and distributed generation. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

