SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st.

SIR Royalty Income Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

SRV.UN stock opened at C$16.74 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$17.23 and a 200-day moving average of C$17.01. The company has a market cap of C$140.28 million, a P/E ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 2.63. SIR Royalty Income Fund has a twelve month low of C$10.50 and a twelve month high of C$17.95.

About SIR Royalty Income Fund

SIR Royalty Income Fund, through SIR Royalty Limited Partnership, owns SIR's restaurants in Canada. The company operates concept restaurants under the Jack Astor's Bar and Grill, Scaddabush Italian Kitchen & Bar, and Canyon Creek Chop House; and signature restaurant brands under the Reds Wine Tavern, Reds Midtown Tavern, Reds Square One, and The Loose Moose brands.

