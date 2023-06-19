SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st.
SIR Royalty Income Fund Stock Down 0.3 %
SRV.UN stock opened at C$16.74 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$17.23 and a 200-day moving average of C$17.01. The company has a market cap of C$140.28 million, a P/E ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 2.63. SIR Royalty Income Fund has a twelve month low of C$10.50 and a twelve month high of C$17.95.
About SIR Royalty Income Fund
Featured Articles
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Receive News & Ratings for SIR Royalty Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIR Royalty Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.