Keg Royalties Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (TSE:KEG.UN)

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 20th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0946 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

Keg Royalties Income Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of KEG.UN opened at C$16.15 on Monday. Keg Royalties Income Fund has a 52 week low of C$14.52 and a 52 week high of C$16.89. The firm has a market cap of C$183.30 million, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.01, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.94.

Get Keg Royalties Income Fund alerts:

Keg Royalties Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

The Keg Royalties Income Fund operates as an unincorporated open-ended limited purpose trust. The company invests in The Keg Rights Limited Partnership, which owns the trademarks, trade names, operating procedures and systems, and other intellectual property used for the operation of Keg steakhouse restaurants and bars.

Receive News & Ratings for Keg Royalties Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keg Royalties Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.