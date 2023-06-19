Keg Royalties Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (TSE:KEG.UN)

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 20th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0946 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.
Keg Royalties Income Fund Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of KEG.UN opened at C$16.15 on Monday. Keg Royalties Income Fund has a 52 week low of C$14.52 and a 52 week high of C$16.89. The firm has a market cap of C$183.30 million, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.01, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.94.
Keg Royalties Income Fund Company Profile
