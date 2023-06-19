The GPT Group (ASX:GPT) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.13

The GPT Group (ASX:GPT – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Monday, June 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 28th.

The GPT Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.07.

Insider Transactions at The GPT Group

In other news, insider Robert (Bob) Johnston 504,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About The GPT Group

GPT is a vertically integrated diversified property group that owns and actively manages a portfolio of high quality Australian retail, office and logistics assets, with assets under management of $32.4 billion. The Group utilises its real estate management platform to enhance returns through property development and funds management.

