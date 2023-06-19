Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Purchased by General Partner Inc.

General Partner Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 53.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,800 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises about 3.0% of General Partner Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. General Partner Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $3,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Apexium Financial LP lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 49,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 7,301 shares in the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 215.6% in the 1st quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,030,000 after acquiring an additional 92,808 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,716,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,518,000 after purchasing an additional 160,406 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,072,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,126,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $72.73 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.24. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $69.09 and a 52 week high of $77.18.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.187 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

(Get Rating)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.