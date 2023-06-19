Hall Laurie J Trustee Purchases Shares of 1,060 Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 176.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

Brookfield Renewable Trading Down 0.5 %

BEPC opened at $32.89 on Monday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 12 month low of $27.19 and a 12 month high of $42.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Brookfield Renewable Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Brookfield Renewable had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 1.88%. On average, analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.338 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio is currently -254.72%.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.