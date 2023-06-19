Hall Laurie J Trustee Buys New Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,373,180,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 654.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $78,000.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA DSI opened at $84.03 on Monday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a twelve month low of $64.72 and a twelve month high of $84.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

