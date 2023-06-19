Hall Laurie J Trustee Increases Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 49.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 545 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 365.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $211.76 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.04. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $225.00. The company has a market cap of $206.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 557.28, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on Salesforce from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Macquarie upped their target price on Salesforce from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.97.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.87, for a total transaction of $232,337.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,991,286.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.03, for a total value of $137,046.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,671,609 shares in the company, valued at $5,230,764,249.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.87, for a total value of $232,337.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,991,286.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 676,400 shares of company stock valued at $141,305,875 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

