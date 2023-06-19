Hall Laurie J Trustee Boosts Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $483.03 on Monday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $317.06 and a fifty-two week high of $515.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $477.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $468.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $40.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $900.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.36 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 117.37%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total transaction of $1,025,746.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,985.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total transaction of $1,025,746.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,985.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Lane sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total value of $484,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,946,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,187 shares of company stock valued at $6,402,047 in the last three months. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on IDXX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $527.86.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

