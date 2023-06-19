Hall Laurie J Trustee Cuts Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Hall Laurie J Trustee lowered its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,175 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2,278.2% in the 1st quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,788 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,800,000 after buying an additional 17,998 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter worth about $3,358,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 335.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 3,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 30,630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,825,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of ISRG opened at $329.36 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $301.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.60. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.07 and a twelve month high of $333.14. The company has a market cap of $115.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.31.

Insider Activity

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 20.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $187,658.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,143.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.78, for a total value of $505,796.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Fredrik Widman sold 630 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $187,658.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,143.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,283 shares of company stock worth $22,923,158 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ISRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $298.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $313.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.35.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

Featured Stories

