Kwmg LLC Invests $254,000 in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Kwmg LLC purchased a new position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,125 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 14,206 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,951,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.08.
Insider Buying and Selling
Visa Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE:V opened at $228.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $228.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.75. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $235.57.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.
Visa Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.06%.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Visa (V)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.