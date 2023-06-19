Kwmg LLC Invests $254,000 in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Kwmg LLC purchased a new position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,125 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 14,206 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,951,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

Visa Stock Up 1.2 %

In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total value of $1,746,525.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 154,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,060,850.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total transaction of $12,591,652.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,203,038.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total value of $1,746,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 154,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,060,850.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,277 shares of company stock worth $27,018,374. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $228.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $228.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.75. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $235.57.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.