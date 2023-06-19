Fulton Bank N.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW)

Fulton Bank N.A. lowered its stake in shares of The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,640 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in York Water were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of YORW. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of York Water by 108.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,965,000 after buying an additional 126,806 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of York Water during the first quarter valued at about $5,649,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of York Water by 6.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 905,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,786,000 after buying an additional 57,945 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of York Water by 652.0% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 56,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after buying an additional 49,323 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in York Water in the fourth quarter worth about $1,656,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of York Water in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of YORW opened at $43.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $625.63 million, a PE ratio of 31.93 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.85. The York Water Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.85 and a fifty-two week high of $47.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.45.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The business had revenue of $15.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.00 million. York Water had a net margin of 31.65% and a return on equity of 9.44%. Analysts anticipate that The York Water Company will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.2027 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. York Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.12%.

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates three wastewater collection systems; eight wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns groundwater wells that supply water to customers in the York and Adams Counties.

