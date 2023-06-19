Fulton Bank N.A. Reduces Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Fulton Bank N.A. cut its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of American Tower by 629.4% in the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMT has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.56.

American Tower Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $192.89 on Monday. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $178.17 and a 1-year high of $282.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $195.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.47. The company has a market capitalization of $89.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.30, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 209.33%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

