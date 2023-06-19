Fulton Bank N.A. Decreases Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Fulton Bank N.A. lessened its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,946 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,943,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,004,242,000 after acquiring an additional 629,153 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,955,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,033,368,000 after acquiring an additional 257,455 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,152,295 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,598,661,000 after acquiring an additional 73,495 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,707,052 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,153,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,081,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $908,447,000 after acquiring an additional 106,712 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on A shares. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. SVB Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.35.

A stock opened at $121.13 on Monday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.52 and a 52 week high of $160.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $35.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.49.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.01. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.82%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

