Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. lessened its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,678 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,048,356 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,970,439,000 after buying an additional 60,752 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,641,033 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $738,327,000 after buying an additional 17,419 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $824,128,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,607,688 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $514,463,000 after acquiring an additional 48,088 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,319,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $422,854,000 after buying an additional 228,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on LULU. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $257.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $335.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.22.

Insider Activity

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total transaction of $6,278,166.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,539,324. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $383.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.67 billion, a PE ratio of 51.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $367.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $337.68. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $258.79 and a fifty-two week high of $389.06.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.31. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 44.94%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.