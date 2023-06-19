Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Trinity Legacy Partners LLC

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,370 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 2.0% of Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Kwmg LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth approximately $254,000. Woodstock Corp raised its position in shares of Visa by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 31,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,170,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its stake in Visa by 4.0% during the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 8,791 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 45.5% during the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 1,468 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 8,255 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

Visa Stock Up 1.2 %

In related news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total transaction of $3,125,731.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,250,437.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total transaction of $3,125,731.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,250,437.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,036,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,277 shares of company stock valued at $27,018,374. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $228.91 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $228.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $235.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

