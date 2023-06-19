Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,248 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Patton Fund Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 37,228 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 16,270 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 10,555 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 16,583 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 4,873 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 33,690 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. 43.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total value of $609,758.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,990,421.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total transaction of $609,758.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,990,421.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,886,967 shares of company stock valued at $177,254,308 over the last 90 days. 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE ORCL opened at $125.46 on Monday. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $127.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $113.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $86.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $84.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.21.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

