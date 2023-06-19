Fulton Bank N.A. Reduces Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Fulton Bank N.A. reduced its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,105 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 40,709 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,222 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 8,846 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $65.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $51.33 and a 1 year high of $70.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.49.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology service provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. 51job reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, March 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.21.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 6,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $433,221.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,927.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 6,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $433,221.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,927.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert C. Walker sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $446,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,281.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,251 shares of company stock worth $2,022,847. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

