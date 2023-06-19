Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,030,851 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 3,779 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 2.0% of Bartlett & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $104,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,563,421 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $14,955,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,683 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,138,862 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $7,173,676,000 after acquiring an additional 351,136 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,966,499 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,278,132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,886,954 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,598,624 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,352,840,000 after acquiring an additional 537,808 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 104,649.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,247,436 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,320,866,000 after acquiring an additional 30,218,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $5,551,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,746,582.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $909,466.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,786,409.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $5,551,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance
ABT stock opened at $106.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $184.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.67. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $93.25 and a 12-month high of $115.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.32.
Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.
Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.01%.
Abbott Laboratories Company Profile
Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.
