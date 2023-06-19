Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 99 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVV. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %
NYSEARCA IVV opened at $441.63 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $419.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $406.18. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $445.48. The firm has a market cap of $328.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.
About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.